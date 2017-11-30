The Baltimore City Fire Dept’s Engine 45 Holiday Train Garden Is Back For The Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City firefighters have been taking the time when they are not on their trucks and using it to work on trains.

It’s the Engine 45 Holiday Train Garden, a wonderland of beauty and imagination. The holiday train garden is a 12 by 40 foot animated display representing countless hours of dedication from firefighters and community volunteers alike.

“I was so excited to see one of my – don’t make me cry – the Wizard of Oz, is on display here,” Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh said during Thursday’s kick-off.

“Paw Patrol is a group characters that are rescue dogs,” said community volunteer Rhonda Boglan. “They save the day. I watch the videos with my grandson.”

Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford hopes everyone gets a chance to visit.

“We really just want to welcome people from the community to come here and really enjoy seeing all the hard work our people have put in,” Ford said. “This is the time of year when we start recognizing the amazing things happening in children’s lives and we focus on our young people and we really want to do that.”

Kids from age 1 to 100 get in free, but donations help keep the trains on the track.

The train garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the fire house at 2700 Glen Avenue in Mount Washington.

