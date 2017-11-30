Police Release Body Cam Video, Suspect ID In Baltimore Officer Shooting

**WARNING: VIDEO ABOVE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have released additional information about an officer who was shot in the hand Wednesday night, the same day that Detective Sean Suiter was laid to rest.
Allen Hosea Johnson, Jr., 35, faces attempted first and second degree murder charges for the shooting, among others.
The officer, a 30-year-old assigned to the Southern District Action Team, was released from the hospital today, BPD Commissioner Kevin Davis said.
Johnson, according to Davis, is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
Polices spokesman T.J. Smith says Johnson was also in possession of crack and heroin when he was taken into custody.
