Police Release Body Cam Video, Suspect ID In Baltimore Officer Shooting

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

**WARNING: VIDEO ABOVE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have released additional information about an officer who was shot in the hand Wednesday night, the same day that Detective Sean Suiter was laid to rest.

Allen Hosea Johnson, Jr., 35, faces attempted first and second degree murder charges for the shooting, among others.

The officer, a 30-year-old assigned to the Southern District Action Team, was released from the hospital today, BPD Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

Johnson, according to Davis, is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Polices spokesman T.J. Smith says Johnson was also in possession of crack and heroin when he was taken into custody.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch