City Council President Asks BPD To Turn Det. Suiter Murder Investigation Over To FBI

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Council President has asked the police commissioner to turn over the murder investigation of Detective Sean Suiter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

City council president Jack Young urged Commissioner Kevin Davis to allow the FBI to take control over Detective Suiter’s case in a letter Thursday.

Letter from Baltimore City Council President to Commissioner Kevin Davis urging him to allow the FBI to take over the #SeanSuiter investigation @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/umyYa6x44k — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 30, 2017

Young wrote to Davis:

“We urge you take a step back and turn over the current investigation into Det. Suiter’s murder to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The letter comes a day after Det. Suiter’s funeral, which was just two weeks after he was fatally shot while on the job in West Baltimore.

RELATED: Thousands Pay Their Respects As Det. Sean Suiter Is Laid To Rest

Rep. Elijah Cummings asked the FBI director Wednesday to make the investigation into the slain Baltimore homicide detective “a top priority.”

RELATED: Congressman Elijah Cummings Asks FBI Director To Make Slain Baltimore Cop Investigation ‘Top Priority’

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

No suspect has been named, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook