Community Town Hall To Be Held In Harlem Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Thursday evening, the Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights will be holding a town hall meeting in Harlem Park.

The Office of Civil Rights says the meeting is due to recent concerns they have received from the community regarding police activity in Harlem Park. Just over two weeks ago, Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter was shot in Harlem Park while on duty.

The town hall meeting will also be to introduce the community to the new Civilian Review Board. During the meeting, the Oversight Task Force will detail a number of short-term recommendations on how to make the Civilian Review Board more effective.

These recommendations include a proposal that the Baltimore Police Department work in collaboration with the board to develop policies that protect people who have filed a misconduct complaint or witnessed the alleged conduct. They also want the police department to “prevent all evidentiary materials associated with an investigation whether audio, video, photographic, etc.- from being deleted or otherwise made unavailable.” Another proposal is to allow the board access to the training records of officers who have received multiple complaints of misconduct.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. inside the Metropolitan United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 1121 W Lanvale Street.

