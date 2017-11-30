Prosecutions Over, 6 Baltimore Officers Charged In Gray’s Death Back At Work

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All six officers who were charged in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray case are back on duty today, our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report.

After three officers were acquitted of criminal charges in 2016, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped all remaining charges against the other three.

Then five of the officers, all except Officer William Porter, also faced administrative charges within the police department for allegedly violating department rules and policies.

Two of those — Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller — accepted minor discipline and returned to duty.

Two more — Lt. Brian Rice and Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. — fought the charges and were acquitted by police trial boards this fall.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis then dropped charges against the last of the five, Sgt. Alicia White.

None of the officers are back on the streets of West Baltimore, where Gray was arrested in April 2015.

Gray, who suffered a severe spine injury while in custody, died a few days later.

