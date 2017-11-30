Man Charged With Rape While Impersonating A Police Officer

Filed Under: Prince George's County, Rape charge

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland suburb of Washington have charged a man with raping another man while impersonating a police officer.

Prince George’s County Police said in a news release Thursday that the victim was in Langley Park Sunday night when he was approached by a man in a car. The victim told police the man had a badge hanging around his neck and identified himself as a police officer.

Detectives say the man gave the victim a ride home and forced him to perform sex acts in the car.

The victim escaped and took a picture of the car’s license plate as it sped away.

Police arrested 36-year-old Michael Bell of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with rape and other offenses. Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Bell.

michael leon bell Man Charged With Rape While Impersonating A Police Officer

CREDIT: Prince George’s County Police Department.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch