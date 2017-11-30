Man Charged With Rape While Impersonating A Police Officer

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland suburb of Washington have charged a man with raping another man while impersonating a police officer.

Prince George’s County Police said in a news release Thursday that the victim was in Langley Park Sunday night when he was approached by a man in a car. The victim told police the man had a badge hanging around his neck and identified himself as a police officer.

Detectives say the man gave the victim a ride home and forced him to perform sex acts in the car.

The victim escaped and took a picture of the car’s license plate as it sped away.

Police arrested 36-year-old Michael Bell of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with rape and other offenses. Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Bell.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)