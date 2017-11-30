Maryland Doctor Charged With Distributing Amphetamine

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Maryland physician has been indicted on charges of prescribing more than 3,000 amphetamine pills to four people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greenbelt said in a news release that 62-year-old William Samuel Vaughn III of Largo, Maryland, was indicted on Wednesday and arrested Thursday.

According to the 66-count indictment, Vaughn was a physician at an urgent care center in Potomac, Maryland. Prosecutors say between January 2014 and June of 2017, Vaughn prescribed amphetamine outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Vaughn.

