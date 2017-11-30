Matt Lauer Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Statement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fired “Today” show host Matt Lauer has responded to sexual misconduct allegations in a statement.

Thursday morning, the show opened with a statement from Lauer on the recent allegations.

It reads:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry..as I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job…the last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love, I thank them for their patience and grace.”

The New York Times is now saying there are allegations from at least two more women. One claims Lauer sexually assaulted her inside his NBC office in 2001.

On Wednesday, Lauer was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” His co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the beginning of the “Today” show. In a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, he says the company received a detailed complaint form a colleague Monday night about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Lack’s statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint, it represented “a clear violation” of hte company’s standards.

It was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, according to Lack. Lauer was one of NBC’s highest earning personalities, pulling in around $20 million per year.

