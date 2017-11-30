Police: Woman Clung To Car Hood After Man Drove Away

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland say a woman leaped onto a car hood when a man tried to pin her between cars, and clung to the vehicle as the man drove off, holding on for about a quarter mile.

Maryland State Police said in a news release that it happened late Wednesday in Waldorf. Troopers say 27-year-old Andre Crew sideswiped a car driven by 24-year-old Jazmine Davis.

Police say both drivers stopped, with Crew’s car behind Davis’ vehicle. Troopers say when Davis went to take pictures, Crew tried to pin her between the cars.

Investigators say Davis jumped onto the hood of Crew’s car and hung on as Crew drove. Davis jumped off and Crew was arrested.

Crew is charged with assault. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

