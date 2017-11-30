Autopsy Shows Man Found In Vacant House Fire Was Also Shot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s body was discovered inside of a vacant house that was on fire in West Baltimore Wednesday night. His death has been ruled a homicide.
At around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Rayner Avenue for a report of a house fire. While crews extinguished the flames, they found a man’s body inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted and it showed that the man had been shot multiple times.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
