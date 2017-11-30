Serial Armed Robber Arrested; Police Recover Air Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A serial armed robber has been arrested after allegedly robbing numerous business in the area, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Thomas Hudson for robbing several businesses in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County.

Detectives say Hudson first attempted to rob a McDonald’s on Reisterstown Road on Nov. 15, where he showed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee screamed and ran to the back of the of the store which prompted Hudson to flee.

Investigators say Hudson then robbed a Dunkin Donuts on Liberty Road 30 minutes later.

Authorities say Hudson is linked to at least six robberies in Baltimore County and other robberies in the City and Anne Arundel County. Police say he has normally leaned into a drive-thru window, displayed a gun and demanded cash.

Officers say they caught Hudson on surveillance camera trying to use a credit card he stole and a tan Buick LeSabre he was driving. Officers were able to find the Buick unoccupied and waited for Hudson to return where they arrested him on Nov. 22.

Detectives discovered the firearm used in the robberies, which turned out to be an air gun.

Hudson was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime and first-degree-assault.

