Anne Arundel Co. Gov’t Makes Sexual Harassment Training Required For All Levels; Including Volunteers

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In the wake of mounting sexual misconduct complaints against high-powered men, Anne Arundel County is taking action.

Anne Arundel County is revamping their current program to drive home their Zero Tolerance Policy at all levels of government.

Prominent men have been accused of sexual misconduct: producer Harvey Weinstein, longtime TV host and CBS anchor Charlie Rose, NBC’s Today Show host Matt Lauer, Michigan Congressman John Conyers, Minnesota Senator Al Franken and the list goes on.

“The sad reality is there are scenarios in cases where people abuse their power, that’s the truth,” said AACO compliance officer Alanna Dennis.

The county addressing the serious topic at a critical time in our country to prevent sexual misconduct by reinforcing their training program. The county is making their training mandatory for all levels from elected officials to the volunteers.

County Executive Steve Schuh expanded the seminars to include himself and other leaders.

“Enough is enough the time for change where people are treated equally for their skill sets what they bring to the table is crucial and so important,” Dennis said. “We are so committed to making sure people understand we care they are valued and we want to treat everybody no matter the gender or the race or what the situation the same.”

AACo has more than 6,000 employees that are required to complete the extensive sexual harassment training.

Anne Arundel County launched another program in the fall to combat hatred in their community.

