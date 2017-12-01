Baltimore PD Asks That FBI Take Over Detective Murder Investigation, Commissioner Says He’s ‘Increasingly Uncomfortable’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has asked the FBI to take over the investigation into Detective Sean Suiter’s murder.

“The circumstances surrounding Detective Suiter’s killing are significantly complicated by the fact that he was to appear before a federal grand jury the following day,” Commissioner Kevin Davis writes in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “I am growing increasingly uncomfortable that my homicide detectives do not know all of the facts known to the FBI or USAO that could, if revealed to us, assist in furthering this murder investigation.”

Suiter was shot and killed at close range with his own service weapon on Nov. 15. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

His murder came a day before he was set to testify in a police corruption case.

Davis still says he has no reason to believe that Suiter’s murder was connected to the fact that he was scheduled to testify in the case.

No suspect in the murder has been named, however, and a $215,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

