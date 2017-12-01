California Shooting Verdict Was ‘Travesty Of Justice’

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, Kate Steinle, San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is renewing his harsh criticism of a jury’s verdict that a Mexican man was not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier.
In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump took out after defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, saying that he “came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent.”

Trump’s Twitter post said that “yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!”

Garcia Zarate had said that the slaying of Kate Steinle was an accident. Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch