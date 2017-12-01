Governor Hogan To Join State Police In Memorial For Impaired Driving Crash Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan will join Maryland State Police in the 14th annual Maryland Remembers memorial service.

The governor will be joined with more than 100 family members and friends of impaired driving crash victims. The memorial honors victims of impaired driving and raises awareness to prevent drunk and drugged driving. It kills more than 150 people in Maryland every year.

The memorial will take place in the State House Rotunda in Annapolis and will start at 11:30 a.m..

After the event, the governor will join law enforcement officials at 4 p.m. for a DUI Checkpoint Rally at the Annapolis barrack.

