Md. Doctor Charged For Illegally Prescribing Hooters Waitresses Adderall

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A doctor in Maryland has been charged with writing prescriptions to waitresses he met at Hooters restaurants.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. William S. Vaughn prescribed more than 3,000 doses of adderall to four waitresses at Hooters in Laurel and Rockville.

The 62-year-old did not say a word as he left the U.S. District Courthouse in Greenbelt. Dr. Vaughn who is from Largo, is a longtime emergency room doctor.

Prosecutors allege that Dr. Vaughn wrote the prescriptions without examining the women for years. The Maryland FBI field office chief says “Vaughn violated his privilege and authority to prescribe controlled drugs by unlawfully putting his own personal gain ahead of his patients’ health.”

Vaughn lost his license to prescribe in July. His license to practice medicine expired in September but the Feds allege he continued to write illegal prescriptions up until mid-November.

Vaughn was released from federal custody and is under orders not to write any more prescriptions and not to practice medicine. He most recently worked at a now shut down urgent care facility in Potomac.

He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

