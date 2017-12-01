After Long Delays, Maryland Starts Selling Medical Marijuana

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — After years of delays, Maryland residents are lining up to buy medical marijuana.

Dozens of people stood outside Potomac Holistics on Friday in Rockville, where owners are expecting to receive their first shipment later in the afternoon and begin selling it.

William Askinazi, one of the owners, says he expects to sell marijuana to between 600 and 1,000 people over the next three days.

He says there’s a buzz of excitement, because after years of effort his business will be giving care to people who need it.

Patrick Allison of Annapolis was one of the first in line. He says it’s about time the marijuana is available in the state for people who live in chronic pain like him.

