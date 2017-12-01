Police Make Arrest After Recent String Of Crimes At Sinai Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police have arrested an 18-year-old after a string of robberies and carjackings at and near Sinai Hospital.

The Baltimore Police Department says they arrested Elrico Scaff after he possibly attempted to rob a hospital employee on campus.

Detectives believe he is one of several suspects in recent crimes near the hospital.

Investigators say two carjackings occurred recently, one in September and one in October.

The most recent incident happened Nov. 24, which was the attempted robbery.

All three crimes targeted employees of Sinai.

The other two suspects are described as young males.

Sinai Hospital is increasing police patrols, upgrading lighting in parking lots and garages and are installing additional security cameras.

