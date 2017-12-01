Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed, Shot Store Employee On Surveillance Video

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are searching for a suspect who robbed and shot a store employee on surveillance video last month.
Detectives say on Nov. 20, the suspect robbed All Cash Rental Car located in the 6500 block of Bel Air Road.
During the robbery the suspect also shot an employee.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile App to your smartphone.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook