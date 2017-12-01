Toys, Clothes For Underprivileged Children Stolen From Salvation Army Warehouse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Salvation Army warehouse in Baltimore has lost “tens of thousands of dollars in construction tools, as well as Christmas toys and clothes for underprivileged children” after three burglaries in a week, according to a news release.

The warehouse on E. 29th Street also houses the organization’s upcoming 7,000 square foot non-profit grocery store, DMG Foods, which will be the first of its kind in Salvation Army history. It is set to open its doors on January 15.

“With both the grocery store grand opening and Christmas distribution rapidly approaching, the burglary of the warehouse is a devastating loss for The Salvation Army of Central Maryland,” the release says.

“The toys that were stolen were identified for the children of this community,” says Major Gene A. Hogg, Salvation Army officer. “We are disheartened that something that is designed to help children and the community itself has been taken advantage of in such a hostile way.”

The latest burglary happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night. There have been two others since Thanksgiving.

Security at the facility is being beefed up in response.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Baltimore Police.

