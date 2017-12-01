Teacher At Timonium School Charged With Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teacher who most recently taught at the St. Paul’s School for Girls in Timonium has been arrested and charged with having sex with a 16-year-old in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania.

The alleged act took place in the spring of this year.

At that time, 28-year-old Alyssia Marie Reddy was a teacher at the Pennington School in Pennington, New Jersey.

The victim was a student at that school, which is about 20 miles east of Solebury.

Reddy was arrested Friday, according to the Solebury Township Police Department.

A letter addressed to the St. Paul’s school community, written and signed by Head of School Penny Evins on Friday, says Reddy has been fired.

“Before today, we had no information suggesting any prior improper conduct by Mrs. Reddy,” Evins writes. “Prior to hiring Mrs. Reddy, we performed a thorough background check, as we do with all new employees.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook