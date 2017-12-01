Weather Blog: Dry, Sunny Weekend

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s officially the beginning of meteorological winter! But it doesn’t appear that it will feel like winter until the end of next week.

A nice dry and mainly sunny weekend is on tap for the entire region. The first chance of any showers, looks to be later Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

It will get colder by later Wednesday night, and we might even see our first snow showers at that time.

We will be updating that next week.

Have a nice weekend!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch