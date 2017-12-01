Weather Blog: Dry, Sunny Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s officially the beginning of meteorological winter! But it doesn’t appear that it will feel like winter until the end of next week.

A nice dry and mainly sunny weekend is on tap for the entire region. The first chance of any showers, looks to be later Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

It will get colder by later Wednesday night, and we might even see our first snow showers at that time.

We will be updating that next week.

Have a nice weekend!

