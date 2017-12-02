Police Investigating Homicide Where Man Was Shot In Head

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating a Saturday homicide where a man was shot in the head.

Officers say a man was fatally shot in the 4600 block of York Road around 7:05 p.m.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives found a handgun on the victim’s waistband during the investigation.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

