Power Plant Live!’s Pig & Swig

Join 105.7 The Fan’s Rob Long this Saturday at Power Plant Live!’s Pig & Swig! This is a “best of the best” event, where we’ve invited the greatest brewers, distillers and BBQers to come together and bring you a one-of-a-kind artisan event! Sample over 100 different kinds of craft beers, countless signature bourbons, and amazing pig roast, all while enjoying live entertainment, in the beautiful in Leinenkugel’s Beer Garden. This is truly an All-Star BBQ, Bourbon, & Craft Beer Festival.
Here’s what to expect:

  • 50+ of the best bourbon samples and cocktails
  • Samples of 25+ craft beers (amazing bourbon-style beers included!)
  • Live music and entertainment all day
  • Specialty vendors
  • Pig Roast
  • BBQ buffet
  • The world-famous Bacon on a Stick!
  • Old Forestor Old Fashion Contest featuring local craft bartenders going head to head.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

