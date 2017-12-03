1 Dead In Triple Shooting On South Hanover Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in south Baltimore.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers found three men shot near the 3700 block of South Hanover Street in Brooklyn.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 20-year-old was shot in the hip and a third man was shot in the chest and leg.

All three were taken to an area hospital where the man who was shot in the chest died.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the men were standing in the 3700 block of South Hanover Street when unidentified suspects began shooting at them.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch