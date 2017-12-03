WJZ Takes Part In The Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade In Hampden

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Sunday was a perfect day for a parade. Thousands were in the Christmas spirit for the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade.

From the bands, the dancers, to the floats.

“It’s a great day for a parade in Hampden,” Susan Easter said.

It was tough not to find a smile in the crowd of thousands along Falls Road.

The blaring beats of the bands brought back memories for Lanae Billips.

“It’s wonderful,” Billips said. “It’s making me feel like a little girl all over again. I wish I could march it all over again.”

WJZ‘s own Bob Turk served as grand marshal for the parade. Meg McNamara, Tim Williams and Ron Matz also took part in the fun.

For the Easter sisters, this is their first parade. They’re looking forward to next years’ parade.

“Happy holidays, merry Christmas from Hampden, hon,” Susan said.

This was the 45th year for the event.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook