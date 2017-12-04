46th Annual Monument Lighting To Take Place In Mount Vernon

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The region’s longest-running holiday tradition takes place this week in Mount Vernon Place and the Washington Monument in Baltimore.
The 46th Annual Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Monument Lighting will be taking place Thursday, December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.. The lighting will feature a holiday village, live performances, and a fireworks display.
There will be 84 strands of lights on the Washington Monument. Each one contains 200 energy efficient Light Emitting Diodes for a total of 16,800 LED lights. Each strand uses 12 watts of energy.
Because of road closures and the fireworks safety zone, people are being encouraged to enter Mount Vernon Place’s West Square from Cathedral Street, not from the Charles Street area. After 7 p.m., the only way to enter the event is on Cathedral Street.
