New Annapolis Mayor Sworn In

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The city of Annapolis has a new mayor.
Gavin Buckley was sworn in Monday as the city’s 137th mayor.
Buckley, a Democrat, is a local businessman who has established several restaurants along the city’s West Street corridor.
Buckley campaigned on using his 25 years of local business experience to shape the city into an area that serves locals and tourists alike in Maryland’s historic capital city.
He says he hopes to bring together business owners, community leaders and residents to develop new ideas and economic opportunities in Annapolis, including transit solutions, a more transparent development process and a greater focus on the needs of the local community.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)