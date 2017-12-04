WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Police Seek Public’s Help To Find Missing Teen

Filed Under: Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Courtesy: Baltimore Co. PD

Jonathan David Guevara-Parada was last seen Monday at 3:30 p.m. He was walking along Woodlawn Dr., near the I-70 overpass towards Security Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a white and grey front zip hooded sweatshirt with the words “Zoo York” on the front. He was also wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and grey sneakers.

Police believe that Guevara-Parada may wish to harm himself. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020 or call 911.

