Police Seek Public’s Help To Find Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.
Jonathan David Guevara-Parada was last seen Monday at 3:30 p.m. He was walking along Woodlawn Dr., near the I-70 overpass towards Security Blvd.
He was last seen wearing a white and grey front zip hooded sweatshirt with the words “Zoo York” on the front. He was also wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and grey sneakers.
Police believe that Guevara-Parada may wish to harm himself. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020 or call 911.
