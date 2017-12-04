WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Dietz & Watson’s Hometown Hero: Army First Sgt. Brie Kotula

Hometown Heroes

(Sponsored Content) – In 2001, Brie was in college – training to become a police officer. Then, 9/11 happened and she changed her career plan and decided to enlist in the army. Brie felt that was her calling. In 2002, she shipped off to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Brie serves as first sergeant for the 767 explosive ordnance disposal – a unit which handles all nuclear chemical biological explosive hazards. She classifies the group as “the Army’s bomb squad.”

She has served for 15 years – including two tours of Iraq and three tours of Afghanistan.

