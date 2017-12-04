Report: House Of Cards To Resume Filming Next Year, Sans Spacey

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — House of Cards chief content officer Ted Sarandos says the final season of the show will resume filming early next year, without its former star Kevin Spacey.

The show about political intrigue in Washington, D.C., had centered around Spacey’s character Frank Underwood since it debuted in 2013. However, after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault were made against the actor in October, Netflix announced in early November that it would be cutting all ties with him.

The sixth and final season of the show will instead be led by Robin Wright, who plays Claire Underwood, Frank’s wife.

“House of Cards” is shot in Baltimore. Sarandos said he was gratified to have reached the deal for the team of 370 people who directly work on the show and for “the 2,000 people in Baltimore” who have jobs working on the show, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Spacey has reportedly checked into a sex addiction rehab program in Arizona.

