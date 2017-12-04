Report: Jimmy Smith Suspended 4 Games For Performance Enhancing Substance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith left the game with an apparently season-ending torn Achilles late in the first half of the Ravens-Lions game Sunday.

In a new twist to the story, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Smith is now being suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy.

According to Schefter’s source, Smith is out for the year and will withdraw his appeal of the suspension so he can begin serving the suspension immediately.

Smith has been bothered by a sore Achilles for much of the season. The seven-year veteran has missed several practices, but started all 12 games and is second on the team with three interceptions.

He was replaced by rookie Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore’s top draft choice. Humphrey intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.

