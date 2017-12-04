WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Report: Jimmy Smith Suspended 4 Games For Performance Enhancing Substance

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Jimmy Smith

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith left the game with an apparently season-ending torn Achilles late in the first half of the Ravens-Lions game Sunday.

In a new twist to the story, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Smith is now being suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy.

According to Schefter’s source, Smith is out for the year and will withdraw his appeal of the suspension so he can begin serving the suspension immediately.

Smith has been bothered by a sore Achilles for much of the season. The seven-year veteran has missed several practices, but started all 12 games and is second on the team with three interceptions.

He was replaced by rookie Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore’s top draft choice. Humphrey intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch