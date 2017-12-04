WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Mt. Washington Tavern Holiday Wish Drive

Join 105.7 The Fan’s Ed Norris on Tuesday, December 12 from 5 to 7pm at the Mt. Washington Tavern for the Mt. Washington Tavern Holiday Wish Drive (And Happy Hour) to benefit the kids of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

The Mt. Washington Tavern and Ed Norris of 105.7 The Fan continue their ongoing support of neighbor and Baltimore staple, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, with their fourth annual Holiday Wish Drive (And Happy Hour) event on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Customers are encouraged to stop by the Tavern between 5 – 7 pm with an item from Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s wish list or a gift card to help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season.

Wish list can be found here!

While you’re at the Tavern be sure to enjoy their Happy Hour specials which include:

$3.90 draft specials
$5 glasses of select wine
Free Buffalo Wings (5-6pm)

For general information on the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital visit here.

