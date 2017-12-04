WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Same Fishing Crew Catches 2nd Rare Opah Fish In 2 Weeks Off Md. Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last month, 62 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Austin Ensor caught the surprise of his life.

It was an Opah fish, the world’s only warm-blooded fish. And Ensor’s catch was the only known recreational catch of that type of fish in Maryland waters.

Then, this past Saturday, he caught a second Opah that was 60 pounds heavier than the 105-pounder he pulled in in November.

“It was pretty unreal when we saw the second one coming up,” he said. “Just couldn’t believe our eyes, you know? The sheer shock of ‘Holy crap, there’s another one.'”

It’s a rare catch anywhere, but especially in the Atlantic.

“All over the world, they’re caught here and there, nothing really consistent, so to catch two in a month, we’re really excited about it.”

But Ensor and his friends are hoping to start catching what they’ve actually been out on the boat searching for.

“Hopefully we start catching some swordfish,” he says. “Opahs are fun, but we’re out there for swordfish.”

Comments

