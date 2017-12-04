Police Officers To Answer The Call To Give Children Joy For The Holidays

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Children who need help shopping for a president for the holiday season will have a hero with them.
On Saturday at 9 a.m., December 9 in Harford County, police officers will shop with children during the Shop With a Cop event. The sponsor will be The Maryland Troopers Association Lodge 96. Their goal is to provide holiday gifts to more than 30 children who are identified through social and community groups.
Law enforcement from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air Police Department, Havre de Grace Police Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Maryland Natural Resources Police are scheduled to participate.
To purchase the gifts, officers will use money that was donated by people from the community.
