WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Police Officers To Answer The Call To Give Children Joy For The Holidays

Filed Under: Bel Air Police Department, Harford County, Havre de Grace Police Department, Local TV, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Shop With A Cop

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Children who need help shopping for a president for the holiday season will have a hero with them.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., December 9 in Harford County, police officers will shop with children during the Shop With a Cop event. The sponsor will be The Maryland Troopers Association Lodge 96. Their goal is to provide holiday gifts to more than 30 children who are identified through social and community groups.

Law enforcement from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Bel Air Police Department, Havre de Grace Police Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and Maryland Natural Resources Police are scheduled to participate.

To purchase the gifts, officers will use money that was donated by people from the community.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch