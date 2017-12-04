State Leaders To Help Marylanders Enroll In Health Insurance

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Coalition of state leaders will be announcing “Last Chance” events to help people in Maryland enroll in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act during the weekend of December 8-10.

A press conference will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Annapolis office of Medchi. In attendance will be the Maryland State Medical Society, Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Mike Busch, members of the NAACP, and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

The free events will be held at the Central Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Downtown Baltimore and at 17 other locations throughout the state. While there have been significant gains in health insurance in Maryland, rates of health coverage for minorities remain below the general population.

According to Vincent DeMarco, the President of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, Marylanders are enrolling in the Affordable Care Act in record numbers. The deadline to for open enrollment for 2018 is next Friday, December 15.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook