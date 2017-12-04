Trial Delayed For Man Who Tried To Get Trump’s Tax Returns

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Filed Under: president donald trump, Tax return

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal trial has been postponed for a Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns during last year’s presidential campaign.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for Jordan Hamlett’s federal trial, but a filing from the court says it must be delayed due to an “unforeseen conflict with the court.” The new trial date is Dec. 11.

The 32-year-old Lafayette resident is charged with misusing a Social Security number while trying unsuccessfully to access Trump’s tax information through a security weakness in a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.

Hamlett’s attorney says he didn’t have “intent to deceive” — a key element of the charge.

Every president since Jimmy Carter has released their tax returns. Trump has refused to release his.

