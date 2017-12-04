WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Twinkling Tots For Families And Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Tonight, parents and their children will be able to walk through a winter wonderland in Columbia.

Twinkling Tots at Symphony of Lights will host families who would like to stroll through more than 100 holiday light displays. The event welcomes children in strollers and wagons. No pets are allowed. Tickets can be purchased here. Children under 4 are free.  Parking is available at the garage on the corner of Broken Land Parkway and Divided Sky Lane or at the mall.

The Symphony of Lights is held by the Howard Hospital Foundation to raise funds for Howard County General Hospital. On other nights, Symphony of Lights is a drive-thru that includes holiday light displays, a laser light show, and a 3-D holiday video projected 50-feet high in Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods in Columbia. Tickets for Symphony of Lights can be purchased online .

