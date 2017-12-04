BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mild start to the week, after a very frosty start.

We did top out at 53 degrees Monday afternoon, about four degrees above normal.

Clouds and some fog is possible overnight and periods of rain are on tap for Tuesday, along with very mild air.

A cold front will work its way across the region early Wednesday and bring slow clearing and colder air as well.

Much colder air will filter in by weeks end, and even colder air by the weekend.

Get ready for some extended days of winter-like air!

Some light snow showers and rain showers could impact the Eastern Shore by Saturday morning as well, and snow showers are likely in far Western Maryland too.

Here comes winter! Bob Turk

