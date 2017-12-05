BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cold mornings in December are where we may realize the value of a warm winter coat.

But what about those without the means to buy one for their children? Baltimore’s Archbishop has the answer.

Parents and teachers arrived in west Baltimore Tuesday morning with open hearts and empty trucks.

There were 1,100 coats, and those who came out were able to buy more than they hoped.

Archbishop William Lori helped 8-year-old Jeremy Sanchez find a coat that fit.

From all the available stock, they quickly found the right size.

Jeremy’s 10-year-old brother, Douglas, was up next.

Countless fish fry’s, bingo nights, and 50-50’s now rest on their shoulders.

For their mom, Cendy, this is a moment worth a thousand smiles.

[Reporter: “When you got the coats, I was watching your face, and you were smiling the whole time.”] “Yes, because I’m happy. I’m happy, you know. I’m happy because this is helpful for me and my family, and my school,” she said.

She mentioned her school because she is a volunteer driver.

Her van is being loaded to the brim with warm coats to be distributed at her son’s school.

The end of a process that started with the Knights of Columbus at church halls all over the Archdiocese.

“So the Knights really represent Catholic men in action,” Archbishop Lori said. “The first principal is charity. This is a wonderful example of that today, and I’m happy to be here today to support it.”

The boxes kept moving, and the trucks were full, headed to where the need was greatest.

The rest of the coats will being distributed at the Catholic schools in Baltimore.

