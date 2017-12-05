BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while going to get the mail.

Maryland State Police troopers were called just after 8:30 a.m., about an auto-pedestrian crash on Greensboro Rd., near Burrsville Road in Caroline County.

Authorities found that the 9-year-old boy was going to get the mail from the mailbox, when, for unknown reasons, he darted across the street.

A 2005 Kenwood flatbed, driven by a 47-year-old Baltimore man, was northbound on Greensboro Rd., and police believe he swerved in an attempt to avoid crashing, but hit the boy.

The boy, who police say was being watched by his mother at the time of the crash, was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this crash, or with information about the crash to call the Easton Barrack at (410) 822-3101.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook