City Police Arrest Suspected Charmery Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – City police arrest a man they say robbed a local ice cream shop.

25-year-old Brandon Winters was arrested and charged after police say he robbed The Charmery Ice Cream Shop on November 27th. Officer claim Winters threatened the vendor with what looked like a shot gun. He was able to steal $200 before taking off on foot.

Authorities then say Winters attempted to rob a 7-11 convenience store in the 3600 block of Falls Road on December 2nd. Investigators say Winters was wearing a ski mask with a black trench coat and black gloves and was armed with a machete. An employee was able to ward him off and Winters made off with nothing.

Northern District Armed Robbery Suspect Apprehended https://t.co/wtmkETFPIe — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 5, 2017

Detectives found that Winters was responsible for both robberies and were able to issue an warrant for his arrest. He was then taken into custody on December 3rd.

He faces armed and attempted armed robbery charges along with 1st and 2nd degree assault and theft.

He is being held without bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook