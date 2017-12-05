‘Substantial Amount’ Of Fentanyl Found At City Convenience Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A search and seizure warrant leads to a major drug bust at a Baltimore City convenience store.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports officers found, “a substantial amount” of the highly potent opioid fentanyl at the Charles Village Discount Mart on East 22nd and North Charles Street.
Baltimore Police and Fire crews were on the scene just before noon Tuesday. Hazmat crews were called in as a precaution in order to handle the drug. Neighbors in the area claim the store had just opened within the last few months.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
