Gov. Hogan’s Crime Plan Includes Orders For State Police Orgs To Aid Baltimore PD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan said “enough is enough,” as he released details of a new, comprehensive crime plan at a press conference Tuesday.

Hogan announced the formation of a new “Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network” that will assist police and prosecutors in “going after and taking down the people who are responsible for so much of the violence” in the state.

When session begins next month, Hogan says, anti-violent crime legislation will be introduced, including tougher gang laws, tougher penalties for people who commit crimes with a gun and new “truth in sentencing legislation, which will ensure that people who repeatedly commit violent crimes will no longer have their sentences suspended and just be let back out onto the streets.”

In Baltimore, immediate steps will be taken ” to assist the Baltimore Police Department in getting violent repeat offenders off the streets of the city,” Hogan said.

He’s ordering Maryland State Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Maryland Capitol Police “to expand vehicular land and boat patrol tactics” to “establish a more visible police presence in high crime areas and those suffering from marked increases in violent crimes.”

The Maryland State Police will also assist Baltimore Police in serving high-priority warrants.

Hogan says he requested that the U.S. Marshal Service to “immediately begin an aggressive sweep across the city with 80 more U.S. Marshals” to aid in the warrant process, and they agreed.

Also part of the plan is demolishing more vacant, blighted properties in the city.

“We want to give these violent criminals fewer places to hide,” Hogan said.

