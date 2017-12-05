BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What started out as a horror story for one dog owner in Kansas has turned into more of a feel-good buddy road trip story, instead.

According to the Caroline County Humane Society, a pitbull mix found on Nov. 25 had a microchip that traced back to Wichita, Kansas.

Volunteers got in touch with the dog’s “mom,” who told them her boyfriend took the dog, Zimba, on a trip. While away, the couple broke up, and the boyfriend apparently abandoned Zimba and then stopped returning her phone calls.

While thrilled to hear the dog was safe, the woman said she wouldn’t be able to drive the 1,000+ miles to Maryland to get Zimba because of her children and her job.

“We tried contacting Airlines but that proved to be an unsuccessful solution,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page. ” We even contacted the Humane Society where his mom had originally adopted him. They did not have a solution for us either.”

That’s where Zach Holt comes in. Zach used to work at the shelter, and he volunteered to drive Zimba all the way home to Wichita. Zach and Zimba started their journey today, Dec. 5.

“Zach is doing this strictly as a volunteer, Asking for nothing.. However we are incredibly grateful and need to try to raise money to cover his gas, tolls, and other expenses incurred,” the shelter writes. “If you would please consider donating any amount at all it would be a huge help. You can donate via PayPal by visiting our website at http://www.carolinehumane.org. Or by check or stop in the shelter or call us with your credit card number. Be sure to note on your donation that it is for Zach and Zimba’s Great Adventure. Thank you so much. Godspeed to our Travelers.”

