WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat The Lions 44-20 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Baltimore Drops More Cases Due To Alleged Police Misconduct

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Police racketeering case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors say the number of criminal cases dropped due to allegations of police misconduct continues to rise.

The alleged misconduct includes body camera videos that appear to show officers planting evidence and a federal indictment of eight officers on racketeering and fraud charges.

News outlets report a Monday statement from State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office says a total of 125 cases relying on the indicted officers’ testimony will be dropped. Prosecutors also said they have dropped or will drop more than 200 cases linked to officers involved in the body-camera incidents if more time isn’t granted for additional investigation.

Mosby’s office says in all, nearly 850 state criminal cases have been impacted. Baltimore Public Defender’s Special Litigation Section head Debbie Katz Levi puts her office’s estimate at more than 2,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch