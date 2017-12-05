Columbia Ranks In Top 10 Safest Cities In America

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Columbia is on WalletHub’s 2017 list of the safest cities in America.

The list ranked 182 U.S. cities based on three main areas of concern: home and community safety, financial security, and the risk of a natural disaster.

Topping the list, with a score of 87.36, is the small New Hampshire city of Nashua. The home of around 88,000 people finished in the Top 25 in each category.

Columbia ranked fourth with a score of 86.52, and it was listed at the top city in the category of home and community safety.

Here’s a look at all ten of WalletHub’s top safest cities for 2017:

Nashua, NH South Burlington, VT Warwick, RI Columbia, MD Gilbert, AZ Fargo, ND Lewiston, ME Plano, TX Portland, ME Brownsville, TX

Several major U.S. cities will be looking to tighten up their public safety in 2018 after finishing in the bottom third of WalletHub’s rankings; including Boston (133rd), Chicago (135th), Los Angeles (143rd), Miami (144th), and Dallas (164th). New York City, while having the highest number of police officers per capita, finished 142nd in community safety and 132nd overall.

At the bottom of this year’s list was Fort Lauderdale, Florida (184th) followed by St. Louis, Missouri (183rd) and San Bernardino, California (182nd). California also had the dubious distinction of having the top four cities in terms of highest unemployment rate. Detroit (178th) had the fifth highest jobless rate.

Baltimore ranked 151st on the list.

While the threat of a natural disaster weighed heavily into WalletHub’s list, most Americans were found to be more concerned about being the victim of a violent crime. A recent Gallup poll found that nearly 40 percent of adults fear “being a victim of a mass shooting,” and 30 percent worry about acts of terrorism.

