BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore student faces assault charges after police say she threw bleach during a fight, injuring a school police officer and a hall monitor.

A Baltimore City Public School official says the incident happened on Tuesday, at Achievement Academy.

A Baltimore City Schools Police officer was breaking up a fight, when one of the students reportedly threw bleach in his eyes.

The bleach also went into a hall monitor’s eyes, and on the clothes of another student.

The officer and hall monitor were treated on scene, before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Both have since been released, and are expected to by okay. The other student did not require any treatment.

The 18-year-old female student accused of throwing the bleach was taken into custody, and taken to Central Booking.

She is set to be charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.”

