Firefighters Investigate Second House Explosion In Baltimore County

WOODLAWN (WJZ) – Baltimore County Fire crews responded to a possible house explosion in Woodlawn just one day after similar in the Baltimore Highlands.

Firefighters wee on the scene just after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in the 7400 block of Remoor Road. The Baltimore County Department of Public Safety says adjacent homes did suffer structural damage.

#BCoFD o/s, 7400 blk Remoor Rd, #Woodlawn, working fire w/ one home fully involved & possible explosion. Adjacent homes w structural damage. DT 2:12 pm ^EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) December 5, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Monday, one person was taken to shock trauma following a home explosion in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue. That home is being considered a total loss. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

