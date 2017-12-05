Firefighters Investigate Second House Explosion In Baltimore County

WOODLAWN (WJZ) – Baltimore County Fire crews responded to a possible house explosion in Woodlawn just one day after similar in the Baltimore Highlands.

Firefighters wee on the scene just after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in the 7400 block of Remoor Road. The Baltimore County Department of Public Safety says adjacent homes did suffer structural damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into our newsroom.

On Monday, one person was taken to shock trauma following a home explosion in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue. That home is being considered a total loss. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.

