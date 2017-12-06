Filed Under:Ben Jealous, Bernie Sanders

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Jealous, who is running for governor of Maryland, is releasing his health care plan during an event with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jealous, former head of the NAACP, is scheduled to appear with Sanders in Baltimore on Wednesday evening in Baltimore.

The two will be attending a rally at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Jealous is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

